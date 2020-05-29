Valedictorian Christian Lambert
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Eric Lambert, Stephani Lambert
What organizations are you involved in? UIL Math, NHS
What are your plans after high school? I will attend Texas A&M to major in Physics and then master in Aerospace Engineering
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mr. Clay. He’s been with me throughout my entire high school career as a gifted teacher and a genuine friend, fostering my growth in my greatest passion — mathematics.
Salutatorian Aaliyah Mobley
Class Rank: 2
Parent’s Name: Christine Mobley
What organizations are you involved in? Band (section leader, Uniform Crew Captain), UIL, Chemistry Club (Co-President), National Honor Society
What are your plans after high school? I’m attending Rice University and majoring in political science. After that I want to go to law school.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Jennifer Roberts because she is easy to talk to, brutally honest when necessary, and she’s pushed me to be a better student.
What is your favorite high school memory? One time at band camp, my section came up with a really cool idea for our SNAP marching drill, and we won first place.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Matching with Rice through Questbridge’s National College Match. There were thousands of other qualified applicants and I’m both thankful and honored that I was chosen.