Hallsville ISD trustees this week approved a deficit budget that calls for $90.2 million in expenses, while they also approved a $55 million bond election after assurances from district officials that taxes will not need to increase.
Trustees agreed to a 2019-20 budget that anticipates $89.3 million in revenues, leaving a deficit of $881,849.
District Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said the upcoming bond election and some of its projects were the reasoning behind the deficit budget.
“The bond will be financed for 20 years, and some of these things may not have a lifespan for 20 years,” she said.
One of those projects, she said, could be proposed new turf for the baseball/softball fields.
To cover the deficit, the district plans to tap into its fund balance to pay for such updates, Brown said.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to accumulate a fund balance,” Brown said. “They’re going to use some of that to pay for some one-time expenditures.”
Brown credited some of the fund balance as a result of conservative budgeting for the Texas Virtual Academy, which opened in August 2018, at the district and graduated its first students this June.
At $43.4 million, projected revenues from the virtual school account for almost half of the $89.3 million revenue budgeted for 2019-20.
Total projected revenue for the district in 2018-19 without the virtual academy was about $42.7 million and expenses were expected to be about $44.1 million.
The district is getting an influx of state revenue for the 2019-20 school year, thanks to House Bill 3, also known as the school finance bill, which was passed by this spring by the 86th Legislature.
According to the bond information on the district’s website, if the bond is passed, the interest and sinking tax rate — which is the debt or bond repayment portion of a tax rate — would remain the same at 33 cents per $100 valuation. House Bill 3 tax compression will lower the maintenance and operations tax rate to 97 cents per $100 valuation, making the district’s total tax rate $1.30 per $100 valuation.
Collum said the bond would be financed under that $1.30 tax rate, and the board approved that rate Monday night.
The rate will mean a $1,300 tax bill on a home valued at $100,000, with no exemptions claimed.