Voters in Hallsville ISD will have an option to approve a $55 million bond in the fall.
The board of trustees unanimously approved the bond election at its regular meeting Monday. Election day is set for Nov. 5, with early voting Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.
If the bond is passed, it will be used to build a new West Elementary School, performing arts center, junior high safety upgrades and other districtwide improvements, according to a statement from the district.
The elementary campus would be built on land already owned by the district at Page Road and Loop 281 to accommodate growth in the schools.
The auditorium would be located at Hallsville High School. According to the statement from the district, the 1,000-seat auditorium would be used for performance and practice space for all fine arts programs, and the multifunctional design would accommodate academic and extracurricular competitions, professional development and community events.
If passed, the bond would provide interior security upgrades to the junior high, according to the district. It would install a secure vestibule at the entrance.
Other district improvements include HVAC replacements, buses and transportation, facility upgrades to the East Elementary and Intermediate schools, parking lot upgrades, CTE/Ag department upgrades, athletic field house upgrades and replace sixth through 12th grade band equipment, according to the district.
The bond proposal increased from original estimates to $55 million, thanks to a drop in federal interest rates.
Earlier in August, Superintendent Jeff Collum said because of the strong financial state of the district, the bond could be passed without an increase in taxes.
The bond was initially presented to the board of trustees in July and initially was valued at between $46 million and $50 million.
After the district hosted its final town hall meeting about the bond, it considered removing a $2.4 million University Interscholastic League line item and seeking a $53 million bond and using fund balance money for UIL facilities updates.
Those updates would include new turf for the baseball/softball fields and field house updates.
In other business, the board decreased the district’s tax rate by 7 cents, because of an influx of state funding to school districts as part of the recently passed House Bill 3.
Trustees used the tax decrease to drop the maintenance and operations rate to 97 cents per $100 of valuation from the previous $1.04 rate, according to the district.
The interest and sinking tax rate is projected to remain the same at 33 cents per $100 of valuation for a total tax rate of $1.30 per $100 of valuation.
That would mean a tax bill of $1,300 on a home valued at $100,000 with no exemptions claimed.