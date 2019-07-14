The Hallsville ISD board of trustees has set a budget workshop and regular board meeting Monday.
The budget workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m., and trustees will look at bond facility projects and financial updates with a compensation plan overview.
The regular board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. where trustees could approve the salary and benefits increase proposal. The board also will look at approving bond projects.
The board is set to meet in the district training center boardroom, 300 Willow St.