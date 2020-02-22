Editor’s note: This is the third in a four-part series profiling local bus drivers for National Love the Bus Month.
When Jerry Dillard retired from Hallsville ISD, he was only beginning his next role in the district.
Despite his 2016 retirement after 37 years of working for the district, Dillard still serves as a substitute teacher and bus driver. He also helps drive for the University of Texas at Tyler Innovation Academy in Longview when they need someone for field trips.
“I just didn’t really want the kids to have to stay where they couldn’t even leave the school until 4:20 p.m. or so at the earliest, and then that puts them home really late,” he said. “So that’s the reason I don’t mind substituting.”
Dillard said he started driving a bus as a way to supplement income when his wife, Dawn — who also is the high school choir director — had their second child. He already was working at the high school as an agriculture teacher.
Dillard said he loves working with children. And he knew he was the first face from the school the students would see.
“I’m a morning person. Some of them get on, and they won’t say a word. They just look on straight as they go,” he said. “But I always tell them good morning, always give them a kind word, tell them have a good day whenever they get off.”
He also used to buy the students on his bus doughnuts sometimes, he said. And he monitored the failure list.
Dillard said if he ever saw a student he drove on the failure list, he would try to encourage them to pass their classes.
“If I could ever get them to pass to where I didn’t see them on the list, I’d get them a Sonic drink or whatever it was that they wanted,” he said. “No kid is going to make a passing grade for a Sonic drink, but it’s a little encouragement. At least they know you care. It’s building relationships with the kids. I think our drivers do a good job of that.”
Dillard said he enjoyed working at the school and driving the bus. He described his retirement as an unexpected “God thing.”
“I woke up one morning in December, and that was all I thought about,” he said. “And I thought the good Lord was trying to tell me it’s time to retire.”
Within six months after that, his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, he said. And his father-in-law was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
His mother has since died, Dillard said. His retirement allows him to keep his father company.
“I take my dad to the doctor, and if he gets lonely and just wants to go eat breakfast or something at Waffle House — hey, that’s what I’m there for,” Dillard said.
Roy Presley, district transportation director, said he has very few substitutes right now, so he counts on Dillard often.
“Whatever the hardest route to cover for that day is typically what he gets,” Presley said, with a laugh. “Not trying to be mean to him, but he knows this area; he’s very familiar with this area. A lot of these kids, he knows or he knows their parents just because he’s been here for so long.”
But Dillard does not mind the hard routes, he said. He has only ever applied for one job, which is to work at Hallsville ISD. He enjoys still being able to help the district.
“But people ask me, ‘What do you do since you retired?’” he said. “I say, ‘Same thing.’ I still substitute in the classroom, substitute on a bus route. I just do it whenever I want to and whenever they need help. I don’t mind.”