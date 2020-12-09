Hallsville ISD chief Jeff Collum is leaving the district for a superintendent position at Conway Public Schools in Conway, Arkansas. The school board in Conway approved Collum's hire at a board meeting Tuesday night.
“Serving as the superintendent of schools for HISD for the past five years has been a distinguished honor and one of the best experiences of my career," Collum said in a written statement this morning. "I sincerely appreciate this school board working with me and supporting me as we have accomplished a lot of great things together over the past five years in the best interest of our students."
Collum has been at Hallsville ISD for the past five years. According to his statement, he has been a superintendent for almost nine years. He came to the district after being superintendent at Benton School District in Arkansas.
During his tenure at Hallsville ISD, the district passed a $55 million bond to build a new elementary school and auditorium and to perform districtwide upgrades. He has overseen an increase in staff salaries, and the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville was implemented that now serves more than 11,000 students.
"While it is exciting to take this next step, it is with heartfelt sincerity that I extend my appreciation and gratitude to this board and school district for embracing our family and educating my three sons," he said. "HISD will always hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you for all that you have done for the Collum family. This is an amazing place to work, live and raise a family. The district will continue to thrive and move forward as they are in excellent hands with the leadership of the board, district administrators and amazing teachers and support personnel.”