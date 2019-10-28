From Staff Reports
A purchase of buses and a presentation of the schedule that could be enacted if voters approve a bond issue are on the agenda for the Hallsville ISD board of trustees when it meets this evening.
Trustees will consider a bus disposal action and two different bus purchase items, one related to handicapped-accessible bus.
There also will be a presentation on the bond schedule that could be enacted if the bond is approved by voters. Early voting continues this week for the Nov. 5 election.
The board also could approve donations to the athletic department and improvement plans.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at District Training Center, 300 Willow St.