The Hallsville ISD school board will hear an update on the district’s bond plans during its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
In August, the board approved a $55 million bond election. If passed, the bond would fund improved security at the junior high, a new elementary school and a performing arts center at the high school.
Action items trustees will decide on are a traffic study, a Geotech Project and revised meal prices for employees and visitors.
The board is set to meet in the district training center boardroom, 300 Willow St.