A Hallsville man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.
Mark McLean Farmer, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of anabolic steroids and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to six years in federal prison Jan. 16 by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
According to information presented in court, beginning in August 2018, Farmer started conspiring with others to distribute at least 2,500 units of anabolic steroids. Farmer served as a distributor of the steroids, receiving the drugs from foreign suppliers and then selling them to other dealers and users through the internet and through the mail.
Additionally, Farmer was found to be in possession of a pistol while he was in the process of delivering steroids.