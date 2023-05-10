HALLSVILLE — Probably few teenagers can say they were guaranteed college tuition at birth — but that's not the case for the Bryant quintuplets. The five Hallsville High School seniors are receiving more than $325,000 in scholarships from East Texas Baptist University.
Eighteen-year-olds Austin, Caleb, Kaitlyn, Peyton and Mackenzie Bryant took part Tuesday night in the school's scholarship presentation and awards program.
Their mother, Darcy Bryant, said it was an achievement for her children to have come so far in life.
"We feel like it's a celebration because we survived," she said.
Darcy and husband Craig Bryant attended and met at ETBU in Marshall.
On Sept. 17, 2004, the couple welcomed their quintuplets, and in 2011, they added daughter Olivia to the family.
At the time of the quintuplets' birth, the Bryants had no way of knowing college tuition was already being secured for them. ETBU established a scholarship program after their birth, according to a 2004 Marshall News Messenger article.
"Sending a child to college is a large financial undertaking for a family," said then-college President Bob E. Riley, as reported by the News Messenger. "If Austin Corley, Mackenzie Jordyn, Kaitlyn Ann, Peyton Elizabeth and Caleb Scott want to follow in the footsteps of their parents, ETBU wants to make that possible."
Darcy Bryant recognized the impact of the scholarships and said without them, college may not have been possible.
"It's a lot of money, and we're very thankful for that," she said. "It's a special place to us, and we're really thankful that (ETBU) are giving them free tuition. We have so many great memories from there, and it's gonna be great to watch them carry that on."
The teens already are registered for classes, have attended new student orientation and plan to live on campus, Darcy Bryant said. She believes college will provide her children a good transition into life from living at home with each other and said they're all eager to move out and be on their own.
"They're excited to move out and kind of spread their wings and get out from beneath one another, which I think is important for them," she said.
Darcy Bryant added that 13-year-old Olivia also is looking forward to her siblings moving out and believes the house will be a lot quieter.
The mother said she's looking forward to not having to cook as much and getting a bit of downtime.
"When you have quints, you want them to experience things, and I'm glad they're gonna have this experience," Darcy Bryant said. "I have days where I'm sad, but I'm so happy for them."
Austin Bryant said the scholarship is a great help because not everyone can afford college, and Caleb Bryant agreed and said he didn't know what he or his siblings would have done without scholarships.
"It feels great ... I don't know if we'd be going to college (otherwise), so it's awesome," he said.
The brothers are majoring in business.
Peyton Bryant is majoring in psychology and said receiving the scholarship is a stress-reliever.
"It helps a lot with just taking your basics in your four-year plan, so it'll be a lot easier," she said. "(It'll be) a lot less stressful to go and pursue what I want to do with the help."
Mackenzie Bryant is majoring in education and wants to be a teacher. She said the scholarship will allow her to have a great education at ETBU.
"I know everyone there just cares about the students, and they want everyone to succeed," she said. "It's a huge stress reliever because without this I don't know what we would do."
She added that she's looking forward to making new friends and furthering her education.
Kaitlyn Bryant is undecided on her major and said she is thankful for the scholarship and is looking forward to moving out and the freedom that comes with it.