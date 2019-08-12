HALLSVILLE — A Hallsville ISD teacher will be driving onto campus for the start of school behind a new set of wheels Wednesday, and a Carthage High School teacher is $5,000 richer after the Region 7 Education Service Center honored them recently.
Tina Wyman, a fourth-grade teacher at Hallsville Intermediate School, was named the Region 7 ESC 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Carthage High School teacher Tammie Evans was named the region’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.
The two will now become as semifinalists in the 2020 Texas Teacher of the Year representing Region 7 ESC and advance next month to compete against the 38 other regional teachers of the year.
The group will be judged by a panel of Texas Association of School Administrators members, and then six finalists will be chosen for personal interviews in Austin.
State winners will be chosen and announced in late October at the Texas Teacher of the Year awards ceremony in Austin.
“I was blessed and honored to be chosen as the Region 7 Elementary School Teacher of the Year,” Wyman said Friday. “My teaching career started in Canada, where I was born and raised.
“I have been teaching a total of 20 years, 14 of those years have been in Texas and eight of them have been in Hallsville ISD teaching fourth-grade writing.”
While teaching is a passion for Wyman, she said she was shocked to learn she was named teacher of the year.
“I was surrounded by so many amazing educators yesterday. Each of us plays such an important role in the lives of children,” she said. “It could have been any of us up on stage.”
Evans is the self-contained special education teacher for Carthage High School.
“I’m just in shock. I cannot believe it,” Evans said. “It feels like a dream.”
Part of Evans’ and Wyman’s winnings for being named teachers of the year was a choice between a new car from Jack of Diamonds Honda or a $5,000 check.
After a drawing, Wyman drove away with the new car, and Evans took home the cash.
“The car was a surprising bonus,” Wyman said. “I had absolutely no idea that was part of winning.”
Wyman and Evans were nominated by their school districts.