Trustees at Hallsville ISD are scheduled to review drafts of the auditorium and West Elementary School project schedules Monday at their regular monthly meeting.
The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the district training center, 300 Willow St.
On Nov. 5, voters approved a $55 million bond package that will allow the school district to build a new elementary school, auditorium at the high school and update security at the junior high school.
Monday’s meeting also could include approval of an order to canvass results of the bond election.