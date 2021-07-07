A Hallsville woman has been arrested and charged with kidnapping a child and interfering with the custody of two of her own children, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23, was charged with kidnapping after police arrested her in Longview.
At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Harrison County dispatch received a call regarding the kidnapping of a 4-year-old child from a residence on Appaloosa Lane near Hallsville.
The caller told officers that Kelley also had taken two of her own children whom she did not have custody, according to the sheriff's office.
Harrison County sheriff's deputies arrived at the location and gathered more information to issue an Amber Alert. That information indicated Kelley had left the Hallsville area for Longview, but her final destination was unknown.
“The complainant further informed deputies that Kelley had previously made statements implying she might possibly complete the sale of her children for unknown reasons, which heightened the urgency of law enforcement locating the children,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Longview police were notified and requested to assist, and at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Kelley was found with an unidentified man and all three children on Aurel Avenue in Longview.
The children were found safe and unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.
“Narcotics and paraphernalia (needles) were located within reach of all three children,” the sheriff’s office said. “Due to the children being located so quickly, the Amber Alert was never issued.”
Kelley was arrested and the man is under investigation for child endangerment. The three children were returned safely home.
“It’s a good feeling when any law enforcement agency can safely return a child in this type of situation,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in a statement. “Longview police played an integral part in the success of this investigation. Thank you to Chief Bishop and the Longview Police Department for the quick response and deployment of resources to assist us. As I have said numerous times, different patch, same mission. I couldn’t think of a better outcome”.