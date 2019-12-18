From staff reports
The sounds of the holiday season rang out Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Longview as the church held the first day of its three-day Music on the Square event.
Tuesday’s free performance in the First Presbyterian sanctuary featured the church’s Carillon Ringers. Today’s concert at noon in the sanctuary will feature Joshua Allen and Laurie Lee Cosby.
Allen is a pianist, organist and lyric baritone who performs in area churches with other local artists and as an entertainer across East Texas.
Cosby teaches voice and directs the women’s choir at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall and is one of four contemporary worship leaders at Fellowship Bible Church in Longview.
The program will include holiday favorites, solos and duets — including “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Deck the Halls,” “White Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and others — and the audience will get to participate, too.
The final concert at noon Thursday will feature the church’s organist, Paul Lee, and First Presbyterian’s organ that was installed in 1982.
First Presbyterian Church is at 301 N. Center St. in Longview.