Hank Gilbert, a Tyler Democrat and longtime rancher and small businessman, will challenge U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert for the 1st Congressional District seat the Republican first won in 2004.
Gilbert, who was the Democratic nominee for Texas commissioner in 2010, announced his campaign Thursday morning and will bring his announcement to Longview on Thursday afternoon.
He will face Gohmert in the November 2020 general election.
Gilbert, 60, was born in Houston. According to an online biography, by age 10 his family had made its permanent home at a cattle ranch just east of Tyler. Today, he and his wife, Karla, and their two sons, Peyton and Cody, own and operate Peyco’s Land and Cattle, where they raise and market registered Simbrah cattle.
A graduate of Texas A&M, he is a former high school agriculture teacher, and continues to be involved in agricultural education.
