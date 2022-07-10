A sign behind Penny Ewoldsen read: "Raffle will be drawn approximately 2 p.m. RABBIT time."
Ewoldsen, of Allen, is on the board of the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show (SRRCS) club, which held an event Friday and Saturday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
The event drew breeders from around Texas and neighboring states, and at least 30 to 40 breeds of rabbits and cavies were set to compete in Best of Breed and Best in Show competitions. Some competitors were seasoned professionals who had been doing shows for years, while others were getting started in the rabbit and cavy competition circuit.
Ewoldsen started attending shows in 2014 after her high school-aged daughter began doing shows as part of the FFA organization. She said she enjoyed learning about the animals and competitions while taking her daughter to shows.
"I'm a knowledge junkie," Ewoldsen said. "I love learning things, and so I started learning, hanging out with people, talking and helping."
She would often help shows however she could — whether that meant manning the raffle area or being responsible for registration.
While assisting SRRCS (formerly East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association/ETRBA) club, one of its board members stepped down, and Ewoldsen was asked to join.
While the Longview show was hosted by SRRCS, the judges scoring the competition were independently hired and are nationally certified by the American Rabbit Breeders Association. Much like a dog show, judges score the rabbits and cavies against how close they are to their breed standard.
"We're in a dog show without tricks or a long-eared, short-tailed cat show," Ewoldsen said with a laugh.
The rabbits and cavies that score highest for their individual breed win Best of Breed and then move on to compete in Best in Show. Best of Show is determined by which animal is the "absolute best representative of its breed at that moment," Ewoldsen said.
Allee Falcon was at the show with her son, daughter and mother, who all came from Silsbee. Falcon's son recently started participating in the 4-H youth program in Silsbee, which she said includes showing animals.
"We're looking for a rabbit because that's what my son is wanting to do and pursue, so this is actually our first rabbit show ever, and this was the closest rabbit show to us," Falcon said.
Julie Littlepage, Falcon's mother, tagged along for the trip and said she already had gained a wealth of knowledge about the shows and the different animals.
"I have walked around and talked to everybody here and learned about all different types of breeds of rabbits and cavies and hedgehogs," she said.
Her main motivation for attending the show was to support her grandchildren and their participation in 4-H.