Harleton High School will be closed for a week because of 55 students and five staff members in quarantine because of COVID-19.
The district announced on Facebook that staff were to be on campus Monday to prepare for remote learning, which is set to begin today.
"This will allow for time to make a decision for the week of Dec. 7-11, as we will have more or less cases to deal with by Friday, Dec. 4," Superintendent Jay Ratliff said in the post. "Hopefully, we can open the (high school) campus back up on Monday, Dec. 7. Most of our quarantined staff can return by Monday, Dec. 7."
Ratliff also said the district installed more than 70 air purification units across campuses. He said the units, which have been in operation since Nov. 20, filter germs and disinfect surfaces.
On Monday, the district had 55 high school students quarantined, according to the post.