Harleton ISD canceled classes for the day because of a water issue.
“Water is down at the school,” the district said in a statement. “It could be some time before it is fully restored. We are cancelling school, as we have no choice.”
The statement said the cancellation includes staff and that, “No water means no restrooms, so no sanitation.”
The closure comes as Longview ISD headed back to classes Friday after two days out following a water main break in Longview that led to a boil water notice for most of the city.
Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs returned on Thursday after being closed on Wednesday due to the boil notice.