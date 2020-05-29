Valedictorian Aaron Thomas
Class Rank: 1
Parents: Elizabeth and Neil Hudson
Organizations: National Honor Society, FFA member, and Harmony Fishing Team
Plans after high school: I plan on attending Texas A&M University with a major in business management and administration.
Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher at Harmony is Mrs. Darby because she has been extremely helpful with any possible need that I have ever had.
Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory was our last week before Spring Break 2020 because it was our last time at school with our friends.
Biggest accomplishment: My biggest accomplishment in high school was making it to state in homesite evaluation in FFA.