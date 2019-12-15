MARSHALL — Harrison County Commissioners Court have approved a $250,000 contribution in support of the new Marshall Animal Shelter.
The payment will not be made until construction of the shelter begins, according to the agreement. Upon completion of the facility, county residents will be granted a 10-year use at no cost.
“The city and county responsibilities overlap in many areas,” County Judge Chad Sims said. “While the county is under no obligation to pay for animal control or containment, there is a need for it.
“I desire for the county to be a good partner not just for Marshall but for every community in the county,” he said. “I desire to see improvements in facilities, infrastructure and services that will promote a better quality of life and spur economic development. It is my hope that by supporting the building of a new animal shelter, we will be a part of the pro-growth movement that is much needed.
“Certainly I don’t take lightly the needs of animals and their welfare, but I am also concerned with the improvement of our communities and the county, as a whole. I look forward to seeing the completion of this major project and the improvements it will bring.”
Commissioner Phillip Mauldin thanked residents who wrote letters, sent emails and visited commissioners to voice concerns and share the passion they have for animals and the shelter project.
“Your passion is admirable,” Mauldin said. “I know I speak for all the court members to say that none of us want to see animals treated inhumanely, and that we certainly see the need for a new shelter. “There are a lot of considerations that go into a decision when taxpayers’ money is being spent on any project. Our court has been fiscally conservative and will continue to be. We desire to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
The existing shelter, built in 1969, is less than 1,500 square feet. During the past decade, more than 70%, or around 2,000 animals, were euthanized annually.
To become a new low-kill animal shelter and adoption center, more space is needed, city officials have said.
Marshall commissioners in November approved an agreement to hire Shelter Planners of America at a cost of about $45,000 to start the designing and planning phase of the facility.
The city has allocated more than $530,000 in its 2019-20 budget for construction of the new animal facility.