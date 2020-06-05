Lee Lester, chairman of the Republican Party of Harrison County, has shared via Facebook the same racist conspiracy theory that led Gov. Greg Abbott to call for the resignations of other county party officials across Texas.
Lester's post was made in the county party's Facebook group.
Abbott and other top Texas Republicans have called for the resignation of the GOP chairs in Bexar and Nueces counties after they shared the conspiracy theory that Floyd's death was a "staged event" to gin up opposition to President Donald Trump. There is no evidence to support that claim; Floyd, a black Minnesota man, died last week in police custody as a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
"These comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse," Abbott spokesman John Wittman said in a statement Thursday morning.
Reached for comment Friday morning, Lester said he shared the post to get people to think for themselves. He said they were not his words.
"I wasn't there. I don't know what went on," he said of Floyd's death, for which a Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder.
Lester emphasized that if Floyd was killed by police, those officers have now been fired and arrested and it was important for the judicial system to do its work. He also stated that if the judicial system in America was broken, perhaps people should also protest that.
"People are not to be tried in the media in the United States," he said. "Why don't we try to unify people? We should all be simply classified as Americans."
Late Thursday, The Texas Tribune reported that Keith Nielsen, the GOP chairman-elect in Harris County, posted an image on Facebook earlier this week that showed a Martin Luther King Jr. quote — "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" — on a background with a banana. The juxtaposition of the quote and the banana can be read as an allusion to equating black people with monkeys, a well-worn racist trope. Nielsen appears to have deleted the post and apparently addressed it on his Facebook page Thursday evening.
"It is unfortunate that the sentiment of the quote and my admiration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been overshadowed by people's misinterpretation of an image," Nielsen wrote, calling for "racial reconciliation" in America. "My hope is I will continue to be part of the solution and never part of the problem."
The Texas Tribune said it became aware of Nielsen's post after Abbott called for the resignation of the Bexar County and Nueces County chairs.
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Houston Republican, said in a statement to the Tribune that "Nielsen has no place in our party. Not now. Not ever" — and called his post "a sad reminder that such blatant ignorance and bigotry still exists."
Even later Thursday, Democrats criticized a fourth post from a GOP chair on Facebook. Sue Piner, chair of the Comal County GOP, shared a post on Sunday that included an image of liberal billionaire George Soros and text that said, "I pay white cops to murder black people. And then I pay black people to riot because race wars keep the sheep in line."
Piner could not be immediately reached for comment about the post. The unfounded Soros conspiracy theory is among many that have spread online as Americans have protested policy brutality.
Republican Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush late Thursday said all four county leaders should step down.
"I have said it before and I will say it again now: the GOP must not tolerate racism. Of any kind. At any time," he said in a Tweet.