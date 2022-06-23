Harrison County has issued a burn ban for residents joining a growing list of counties in East Texas.
Commissioners on Thursday signed the order along with County Judge Chad Sims that bans outdoor burning for 90 days unless it is terminated sooner.
According to the order, “circumstances present in all or part of the unincorporated area of the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.”
A violation of the burn ban could bring a fine up to $500.
The ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county does not apply to outdoor cooking in enclosed pits or grills.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller signed a burn ban on Tuesday for the county for 10 days unless terminated before then.
Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Marion counties have also enacted burn bans.
Gregg County is not under a burn ban.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said this past week that a burn ban was likely in the coming days. On Monday, he said weekend rains provided enough moisture in the county to postpone a burn ban.