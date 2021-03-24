MARSHALL — Farm City Week hopped off to a busy start Tuesday with animal showings and weigh-ins at Marshall City Arena.
Waskom ISD seventh-grader Charles Tieuel Jr. showed up early to prepare his steer for weigh-in — a day he’s been working toward for more than a year.
“I started this project January of last year,” he said Tuesday while preparing his steer Peter for a wash. “This is my first year to participate in Farm City Week, and I wanted to join because I saw my friends have so much fun in years past.”
Like so many other Harrison County FFA students and 4-H members, Charles has spent the past year putting in daily work toward his project for Farm City Week, which wraps up with a live auction Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
“Our numbers are a little down this year, which we expected after last year,” Harrison County Agri-Business President Darrin Peeples said Tuesday. “But we have some great animals this year, and these students have put in a lot of hard work.”
This past year’s Farm City Week was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Peeples is happy this year’s event is back, live and in-person. He said he hopes it pays off for the students.
“We want to invite the public to come out to Marshall City Arena (today) to support our students and see their animals,” Peeples said. “We also want to invite everyone to come out to our live auction for the animals and ag mechanics projects on Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse, but we will also have the auction live online for those that feel more comfortable staying home. We just really want people to come participate in the auction and support our students, however they feel comfortable.”
Tuesday kicked off the animal weigh-ins, showing and judging with broilers up first, followed by rabbits, lambs and goats.
Farm City Week activities continue at 8 a.m. today at Marshall City Arena with the swine show and judging, followed by the steer show at 1 p.m. and Junior and Senior Showmanship immediately following. The heifer show will immediately follow the showmanship. Swine, steers and heifers were weighed in Tuesday at the arena.
Thursday’s events at Bear Creek Smokehouse begin with the check in and set up of the ag mechanics projects at 8 a.m. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. for ag mechanics, and the dinner will run 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The annual scholarships and speech contest presentations will be held after dinner, with the live auction immediately following in-person and online.
To participate in the live auction online, visit tinyurl.com/ytn7vv3s .
For a full Farm City Week schedule, visit farmcityweek.org/ .