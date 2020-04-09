Plans are underway to add or enhance safety features along roads in Harrison and Panola counties, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
“We are looking at installing additional safety features on culverts and drainage structures along several sections of highways,” said Ray Brady, area engineer for TxDOT in Marshall.
TxDOT approved the plans in March. The agency awarded the contract to Longview Bridge and Road with a bid of $1.8 million.
“Work on the projects should begin in May of this year and take about 15 months to complete,” Brady said.
Roads included in the plan for Harrison County are: 4.7 miles of FM 1186, starting from U.S. 59 to the Panola County Line; 7 miles of FM 2625, starting from FM 3251 to US 59; and 4.8 miles of FM 1998, starting from US 80 to FM 2199.
Roads set for work in Panola County are: 9.8 miles of FM 1186, from U.S. 79 to the Harrison County line; 15.2 miles of FM 124, from U.S. 79 to U.S. 59; and 17.3 miles of Texas 315, from U.S. 79 to the Rusk County line.
TxDOT also approved plans to install safety features in the form of advance warning and other traffic signs along curves to 43 sections of area highways.
Rebecca Wells, director of Traffic Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta, said the advance warning and other signs will be placed to prevent run-off-the-road crashes.
The signs will be added to roads in Harrison, Marion, Panola, Morris, Camp, Cass and Bowie counties.
Wells said these projects also should begin in May and take about five months to complete.
Champion Infrastructure of Salado was awarded the contract with a bid of $659,365.
Roads in Harrison County included in the warning road signs plan are:
■ 17.4 miles of FM 450, starting from Texas 154 to FM 968;
■ 15.4 miles of FM 1625, starting from FM 968 to US 59;
■ 13 miles of FM 1997, starting from U.S. 59 to U.S. 80; and
■ 10.7 miles of FM 1998, starting from U.S. 80 to FM 134.
■ Roads in Marion County part of this plan are:
■ 14.4 miles of Texas 49, starting from U.S. 59 to Cass County line;
■ 5.5 miles of Texas 155, starting from the Upshur County line to the Cass County line;
■ 18.7 miles of FM 729, starting from Texas 49 to the Marion County line;
■ 5.8 miles of FM 805, starting from Texas 49 to 5.8 miles southeast of Texas 49;
■ 9.6 miles of FM 726, starting from Texas 77 to the Marion County line; and
■ 5.9 miles of Texas 77, starting from U.S. 259 to the Cass County line.
Roads in Panola County included in the warning road signs plan are:
■ 12.6 miles of FM 124, starting from U.S. 59 to 2.3 miles north of FM 1251; and
■ 10 miles of FM 10, starting from Business 79G to FM 999.