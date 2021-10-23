A free, family Halloween event Saturday hosted by the city of Longview Parks and Recreation Department was a resounding success, according to Maria Garcia, the city’s new recreation supervisor.
She said the number of attendees at the first-time event on the Paul G. Boorman Trail far exceeded expectations.
Garcia said the Haunted Hayride already had drawn more than 275 visitors halfway through Saturday's event.
“We’ve had a great turnout,” Garcia said. “I only planned for 150 (attendees), but now we know for next year.”
Visitors, many wearing Halloween costumes, took part in arts and crafts and played games like pumpkin tic-tac-toe and pumpkin bowling. Others grabbed tacos or shaved ice treats from vendors while waiting for the tractor-drawn trailer to make its almost 20-minute round-trip from the Fairmont Street trailhead of the trail to H.G. Mosley Parkway and back.
“We decorated along the trail with spider webs and pumpkins,” Garcia said. "But it’s more of a friendly and not so much haunted hayride.”
Garcia said she is planning a multi-day scavenger hunt for November that will utilize 15 of the city’s parks.
“We’re just so glad everyone came out,” she said. "It was a great success."