Traffic flow on part of Hawkins Parkway will temporarily change Wednesday and Thursday as crews work to begin construction of a new traffic signal.
The city plans to create a new four-way traffic signal at the highly trafficked intersection of Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way. Hawkins Parkway also will be widened to allow for new left-turn lanes.
"This is a great project for Hawkins," City Engineer Alton Bradley said.
The construction is intended to address traffic and safety issues on Hawkins Parkway at the entrance to the Institute for Healthy Living, where it lines up with the shared entrance to Home Depot and Lowe’s on the opposite side of Hawkins.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Hawkins Parkway at the intersection of Good Shepherd Way will be temporarily closed to eastbound, right lane traffic. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Hawkins Parkway at the intersection of Good Shepherd Way will be temporarily closed to westbound, right lane traffic.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Reynolds and Kay, Ltd., of Tyler is constructing the project, which is anticipated to be completed to be completed like in early to mid-July, Bradley said.
To prepare for the construction, the city has been working with utility companies to relocate utility lines along the heavily trafficked parkway, Bradley said. Much survey work has been completed and on Wednesday and Thursday, crews will be drilling the pole foundation for the new traffic signal.
More lane closures and modified traffic patterns are expected in the coming months as crews work to widen the road to create the turn lanes.
The city is providing $247,500 for the project while the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NETRMA) is providing a $270,000 grant. Gregg County serves as the pass through agency between the City of Longview and NETRMA, a transportation planning agency that serves 14 member counties in East Texas. Gregg County Commissioners in October formally accepted the funds from NETRMA for the project and pass the funding on to the city.