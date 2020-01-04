CARTHAGE — Panola County Deputy Cutter Clinton had a lot of words to say Saturday about friend and fellow Deputy Chris Dickerson, who was killed this past week in the line of duty.
But it all boiled down to this: He was a hero.
"He touched so many lives during his time on Earth," Clinton said. "He was the best. All that knew him or that had any dealings with him were better for it. He was a hero. He is a hero."
Dickerson, a 2009 graduate of Carthage High School, worked with the Panola County Sheriff's Office for eight years. Before that, he served in the Texas Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Krista, and their daughters, Kensley and Chelsey.
Dickerson was shot and killed early Tuesday during a traffic stop in Gary. Gregory Newson, 45, of Shreveport was arrested about an hour after the traffic stop and charged with capital murder.
Thousands of people came Saturday afternoon to the Carthage Civic Center for Dickerson's funeral. The stream of attendees kept filing in to the main auditorium past the start of the service, taking up every available seat and leaving only standing room in the wings.
The mourners included Carthage and Panola County residents who knew Dickerson, as well as law enforcement officers from surrounding counties and even the nation. Their badges identified them as being from all over the map: Longview, Waco, Odessa, Shreveport, Boston, New York City.
Dickerson's casket was draped with an American flag, and his fellow Panola County Honor Guard colleagues stood watch over his body before the ceremony. It was the continuation of a nonstop vigil that local police and firefighters have held since the night Dickerson's body was brought home, rotating shifts of two people to make sure he was never left alone.
And when Dickerson's family and first responder colleagues entered the Civic Center on Saturday, a thunderous echo could be heard in the facility as the entire auditorium rose to stand and honor them.
Those who spoke Saturday remembered Dickerson as a goofball, a loving family man, a dedicated officer.
Clinton, who called Dickerson a brother in law enforcement and "my honest-to-goodness genuine friend," recalled how Dickerson earned the nickname "Tricky Dick" while they were playing football at Carthage High School.
"Chris was always that perfect balance of light-heartedness and commitment," Clinton said. "He was such a goofball, but ... dedicated."
After Dickerson's military career ended, he joined the sheriff's office. Clinton worked with him at the Panola County Detention Center, recalling how he would come in early to work to relieve Dickerson so they could visit and talk — and how Dickerson would stay a bit later at work to do the same.
Dickerson more than once made what Clinton described as harrowing efforts to save the lives of those he managed at the jail, but Clinton said he also found time for practical jokes on his colleagues. He worked at least four other jobs during that time — taking shifts at a gas station, as a baseball umpire working with his father-in-law and mowing lawns. He also stocked shelves at Walmart at night, earning employee of the month honors several times, Clinton said. Once he joined the Carthage Fire Department, he went on every call he could.
Dickerson was a man who loved his family, Clinton said, recalling how Dickerson would go help his wife with their children in the dead of night.
"He talked of how convenient it was for him to go by and rock Chelsey to sleep all night because Krista had to wake up and teach school," Clinton said. "I don't think Chris realized how good a man he was. There's nothing convenient in that act. He was simply a good man — a loving husband and daddy."
Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake encouraged those in attendance to turn to God in the "very dark valley that we're walking through."
Dickerson, Lake said, modeled his life around what the honor and duty of his police badge symbolized. He also had big goals, Lake said, remembering a time when he asked Dickerson what he wanted his career to be at the sheriff's office.
" 'Sheriff, here's the deal: I want your job,' " Lake recalls Dickerson saying.
"So I sat there in silence for a minute and I said Chris, 'If you want my job, get out there and earn it,' " Lake said with a smile. "He told me, he said, 'Don't get too comfortable.' He got up and left my office, and all I could do is get up and go home."
The Panola County Sheriff's Office is formally retiring badge No. 319, the one carried by Dickerson, Lake announced Saturday while holding back tears.
"We retire the badge, but we'll never forget the man," he said.
Clinton summoned up Dickerson as Panola County's finest and Carthage's bravest.
"He was everything we needed and nothing we deserved."