A partnership with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts may provide patients and other visitors at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview with added health benefits.
The Healing Garden Art Museum officially opened this past week at the medical facility and showcases about 30 pieces of regional art on loan from the museum, according to Christus Vice President of Operations Jim Gaton.
“We’ve always been supportive of the arts here in our community,” Gaton said. "And we wanted to be able to bring some of that culture into our facility so that our patients, visitors and associates could enjoy it here. This also allows us to display art that doesn’t sit there for years.”
"And, we’re always looking for ways to update and beautify our facility," he added.
Information panels with the exhibit cite research showing that artwork in medical facilities can have positive impacts on patients and caregivers by reducing depression and improving cognitive function and memory.
“We recognize the value of art and the impact it can have on those in our care,” said Todd Hancock, Christus Good Shepherd Health System president and CEO. “We are thrilled that we can partner with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts to provide these great displays.”
Museum Executive Director and Curator of Exhibits Tiffany Jehorek, who helped choose the pieces displayed, said a lot of thought was put in to the selection process.
“Having spent some time in hospitals, “I've found a little art is always nice to contemplate," she said. "We wanted to start off with selections from our permanent collection — pieces that were uplifting with lots of color.”
The selections of artwork, produced from the 1930s to present, line both sides of a hallway near the Good Shepherd emergency room entrance and just outside of the hospital’s Healing Garden.
“Longview Museum of Fine Arts Board of Trustees and I are proud to collaborate with Christus Good Shepherd to bring the beauty of art to the community through the hospital’s newly renovated space,” Jehorek said. “We are delighted to be part of enriching lives with Christus by sharing some of the unique works in the museum’s holdings.”
She said the display will be replaced about every six months with more pieces from the museum's 1,200-piece permanent collection.