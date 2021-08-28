The COVID-19 situation is so severe at Longview hospitals that the intensive care units are full, and residents with serious conditions might have to wait to receive care, according to Gregg County’s top health official.
“The ICUs are totally full at both hospitals” with COVID-19 and other patients, Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said Thursday. “Even when the ambulances go there, there’s a delay in them being able to get the patients out of the ambulance to go into the emergency room because they’re full.
"People are not understanding the seriousness of this. If you have a bad heart attack or car wreck, you won’t be seen in a timely manner.”
He didn’t have specific numbers available but added that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are about at the peak that Longview-area hospitals reached in March.
“And we don’t have the extra nurses we had back then,” Browne said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Longview and Tyler region three times this past week reached new record highs for the pandemic .
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in Trauma Region G — as of Wednesday — reached 728. The previous day, that number was 711. On Tuesday, hospitalizations were reported at 702.
Before Tuesday, the peak high for single-day hospitalizations in Region G was 684 on Jan. 6.
Trauma Region G is a 19-county area that includes Gregg and Smith counties. Also called the Piney Woods Region, it stretches south to Trinity County, north to Fannin County, west to Freestone County and east to the Louisiana state line.
As virus cases continue to increase, driven by the Delta variant, COVID-19 patients this past week also accounted for more of the region’s hospital capacity than at any other time during the pandemic.
On Monday, those with COVID-19 amounted to 25.71% of patients in Region G hospitals. On Tuesday, COVID-19 patient capacity increased to 26.26%. It rose again Wednesday to 26.35% before dropping slightly Thursday to 26.33%. The previous single-day high was 25.43% on Jan. 9.
Longview Regional Medical Center continues to see an increase in the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Libby Bryson. She said Friday that the hospital was caring for 82 patients with the virus, of which 72 were not fully vaccinated.
A week ago, the hospital reported 70 patients with COVID-19, all but seven of whom were not fully vaccinated.
Christus Good Shepherd spokesman Will Knous said Wednesday in a statement that the health system is “not providing specific numbers" regarding COVID-19 patients.
“Reporting numbers at any moment-in-time could be very misleading because it is so fluid and ever changing,” Knous said.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler issues biweekly reports about COVID-19 cases in the seven counties for which it provides disease surveillance. Gregg and Smith are among the seven counties. Each report for Smith County includes the number of COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals, but the Gregg County information does not include similar data.
NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates said that is because the district is contracted as the local health department for Smith County.
Knous said Christus Health System reports COVID-19 numbers to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state releases daily numbers for its many trauma regions but not for individual hospitals.
Representatives at each Longview hospital stressed the importance of getting the vaccine — for residents and for the community as a whole — and taking other precautions.
“The surge of cases in our community is an important reminder that everyone can take action to reduce the spread of COVID,” Bryson said. “From vaccination, to wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer often. We can all continue to do our part.”
“The evidence is clear: COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in reducing the risk of becoming infected and spreading the virus to others,” Knous said.
Browne said the “vast majority” of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. He also said the vaccine’s efficacy appears to last five to eight months. NET Health this week began offering vaccine booster shots at its Tyler clinic for immunocompromised people who are fully vaccinated.
The clinic, 815 N. Broadway Ave., is open 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made at nethealthcovid19.org.
NET Health is also offering initial vaccines. Vaccines can be scheduled at Christus Trinity Clinics at vaccinate.christushealth.org, and many area pharmacies also are offering shots.