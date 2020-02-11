Test results from a recent patient at a Longview emergency room came back negative for the coronavirus, Gregg County officials said Monday.
Despite rumors to the contrary over the weekend, Gregg County remains free of the virus, authorities said, and state and local health authorities said no confirmed cases of coronavirus have been found anywhere in Texas.
“There are no confirmed cases in Texas or Gregg County at this time,” said A.J. Harris with the Gregg County Health Department. “It was looked into, but it’s been nonconfirmed at this time.”
The case was from a patient at Hospitality Health ER, county officials confirmed Monday.
Staff at Hospitality Health ER referred questions to its owner, Jill Shipp, who did not answer a request for comment.
Other Longview health providers reported neither confirmed nor suspected cases of coronavirus Monday.
“Our hospital has not seen any patients with risk factors for novel coronavirus,” said Libby Bryson, marketing director and spokesperson for Longview Regional Medical Center.
William Knous, marketing director for Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, said the same for his facility, adding, “I’ve not heard anything about that.”
Excel ER also has not had anyone come to its facility with signs or symptoms of the illness, Facility Administrator Latricia Malone said. Malone met recently with state health department authorities in Tyler and was briefed with “strict instructions” on what to do if Excel receives a patient showing the symptoms.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, according to the World Health Organization.
A new coronavirus was recently detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in monitoring the developing outbreak.
Symptoms can include fever, cough or shortness of breath and may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.
By Monday, the virus had infected more than 40,000 people globally and killed more than 900, with the vast majority of cases in China.
So far, 12 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S., according to the CDC. Another 68 cases are under investigation, while 318 cases tested negative for the illness.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said county health authorities are staying in touch with local health facilities.
“Our health authorities have a close relationship with all of our health care providers regarding the hospitals and emergency rooms,” Stoudt said, “and we’ll continue to monitor, but at this time, there has been no confirmed case.”
The Department of State Health Services also reports no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.
“All (tests) have come back negative at this point,” State Health Services Director of Media Relations Chris Van Deusen said.
The agency is not releasing other information about suspected cases, he said.
“If there is a confirmed case, we’ll put something out,” Van Deusen said.