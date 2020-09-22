Public health officials on Tuesday reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents and one new death in Smith County.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported a cumulative total of 2,191 cases in Gregg County. The county has had 1,648 residents recover and 36 deaths, according to NET Health. The county’s active cases number 507.
On Monday, NET Health reported three Gregg County deaths from the virus — all Longview residents, ages 56, 67 and 89.
On Tuesday, the health district said two more Smith County residents with the virus had died — a 59-year-old Tyler man and a 91-year-old Whitehouse woman.
The district, which does not update coronavirus numbers on weekends, said the previous day that two Smith County residents had died, Tyler women, aged 39 and 71.
NET Health on Tuesday reported 15 new confirmed case in Smith County for a total of 3,702 with 2,929 recoveries, 61 confirmed deaths and 712 active cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in his county. The county has had a cumulative total 872 cases of coronavirus.
Recoveries and COVID-19 deaths in the county remained at 802 and 35, respectively. The county had 35 active cases on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 894 and two new deaths. The county has had nine COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had four new confirmed cases and one new death, the state reported, with 378 cumulative cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Area school districts
Henderson ISD on Tuesday reported four new case in staff for a cumulative confirmed total of 101 in the district.
Two intermediate school employees, a high school and an administration employee, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the district.
One intermediate school staff member was last on campus Friday, while the other was last on campus Monday. The high school and the administration staffer were last on campus Friday.
The district has had 80 recoveries with 21 active cases.
"We are notifying all staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with these employees," the district said in the statement. "The areas of campus where the employees had contact are being cleaned and sanitized."