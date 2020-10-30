Public health officials on Friday reported 25 new confirmed cases in Gregg County and more than twice as many additional recoveries in the county’s residents.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the new cases brought the cumulative confirmed cases in the county to 2,612. The county’s 53 new confirmed recoveries brought the total number of county residents who have to recovered from the virus to 2,207. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county remained at 43.
The numbers do not include 919 probable cases of the coronavirus, along with 429 probable recoveries and seven deaths.
On Friday, the number of active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates remained at nine.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 in his county — the highest single day increase this week. He also said the county’s recoveries increased by 25.
Harrison County has had 1,106 cumulative coronavirus cases with 1,002 of those recoveries and 35 virus-related deaths. On Friday, there were 69 active cases in the county, down from 80 on Thursday.
Health officials on Friday reported three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Smith County for a total of 74. NET Health also said the county had 39 new confirmed cases for a cumulative total of 4,633 since the first cases were reported in the county in March.
Confirmed recoveries in the county increased by 50 Friday to 3,574. Tyler hospitals were treating 151 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, the same number as on Thursday.
NET Health also reported new confirmed deaths in Henderson and Van Zandt counties.
The state on Friday reported eight new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and two additional deaths. The county has had 1,036 positive cases, according to the state, and 25 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by 12 to a cumulative 511, and the county’s deaths remained at 15.
Longview school districts
Pine Tree ISD on Friday sent messages to parents about new positive COVID-19 test results in three students in the district.
The positive results were in students at Birch Elementary School, Pine Tree Middle School and a junior at the high school. The points of exposure for the three students were reportedly off campus.
According to data submitted to the state, the district had 28 total confirmed cases in students and 13 in staff from the beginning of the school year through this past Sunday.
State data showed Spring Hill ISD has had 18 positive cases in students and 10 in staff from the start of the school year through this past week.
Longview ISD’s online dashboard on Friday reported the district had 92 total cases in students and staff since the beginning of the school year with 70 of those recovered.