Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District on Wednesday reported 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County residents and twice that many in Smith County as reported cases of the virus throughout Northeast Texas surpassed 20,000.
The new cases brought Gregg County’s confirmed total to 1,936. Recoveries and deaths from the virus remained unchanged at 1,091 and 33, respectively. The county’s active cases on Wednesday stood at 805.
The Northeast Texas Public Health district, known as NET Health, also reports probable cases of coronavirus and virus-related deaths. On Wednesday, it said there were 248 probable cases and one death in Gregg County in which COVID-19 was the probable cause.
The Gregg County Health Department ended its daily COVID-19 report Monday, and NET Health took over tracking and reporting numbers on its website at www.nethealthcovid19.org . The move eliminates “triplication” of work, according to Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.
Smith County on Wednesday had 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 3,559, according to NET Health, with 2,628 recoveries.
The district announced no new virus-related deaths Wednesday after reporting two new deaths from the virus Tuesday and one n Monday. The county’s death toll from the virus on Wednesday stood at 50.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday said his county had no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“Way to go Harrison County,” he said in a statement, “Let’s keep this up!”
The county has had 806 confirmed coronavirus cases with 741 recoveries and 35 deaths. On Wednesday, the county had 30 active COVID-19 cases.
Upshur County's confirmed cases increased by two Wednesday to a total of 333, according to the county website. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported virus-related deaths in the county were unchanged at six.
The state reported one new case in Rusk County, bringing its total to 714.
The News-Journal has been tracking cases in 25 counties throughout Northeast Texas since the first cases in the region were reported. On Thursday, the total number of cases reached 20,028.
Area school districts
Henderson ISD on Wednesday announced three new cases of COVID-19 in students and one in a staff member. The district also said it had three new recoveries for a total of 11.
A statement from district spokesman David Chenault dated Tuesday said the students are all high school students. One was last on campus Monday; one was last on campus Sunday, and the other was last at the high school Friday. The employee was last on the high school campus Sunday.
“We are notifying all staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with these employees or students,” Chenault said. “The areas of campus where the employees and students had contact are being cleaned and sanitized.”
The last information released by the district was this past week when, on Aug. 25, it said three high school students had tested positive for coronavirus. At the time, the district, which was the first to return to classes Aug. 5, had reported at least 15 students and two staff members tested positive for the virus.
Longview ISD on Tuesday reported one new confirmed case in a student. The district had reported 15 student cases and 14 in staff members.