Public health officials on Monday announced one new COVID-19 death and 18 newly confirmed cases in Gregg County.
The new death reported by regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, brought the confirmed virus death toll in Gregg County to 41, which does not include seven deaths with coronavirus listed as the probable cause, according to the district.
The numbers are the first update since Friday, and they show 2,371 total confirmed positive test results in county residents. The county’s recoveries remained at 1,782.
NET Health reported an increase of three active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates for a total of nine. All of the active cases are in men.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported just two new COVID-19 cases since Friday and 23 additional recoveries in county residents.
The county has had 951 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus with 888 recoveries and 35 fatalities. On Monday, the county had 28 known active cases.
NET Health reported 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County residents since Friday. Recoveries in the county have had little change lately with just two new ones announced on Monday for a total of 3,022.
The county’s confirmed fatalities remained unchanged at 63. On Monday, the county had 994 confirmed active cases.
There were 131 COVID-19 patients being treated at Tyler hospitals, down from 133 on Friday.
The state on Monday reported 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday for a total of 961 in county residents. Coronavirus-related deaths in the county remained at 19.
Upshur County’s cases increased by seven to 430 during the weekend. Coronavirus deaths remained at 12.
Statewide
Texas health officials on Monday reported 2,384 newly confirmed cases in residents statewide along with one new fatality. It was not clear if data reporting just one new COVID-19 fatality on the Texas Department of State Health Services website was accurate.
The new numbers brought the total number of Texas cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 795,126, with a death toll of 16,558, the group reported. The health department also estimated 75,034 active cases of the virus, including 3,870 current hospital patients.