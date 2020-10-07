From staff reports
Public health officials on Wednesday announced 15 newly confirmed cases in Gregg County residents and no new recoveries.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the county has 2,343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,782 of those recovered.
The county has had 39 coronavirus-related fatalities. On Wednesday, there were 1,782 residents who were known to have recovered from the virus. The county’s active case count Wednesday was 507.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday announced three new confirmed cases and one new recovery in his county.
The county has had 936 cumulative cases, 35 fatalities and 858 recoveries along with 43 known active cases.
A day after an increase of nine confirmed cases, Sims expressed optimism about a recent string of mostly low new case numbers.
“Our case count seems to be stable but I urge you not to get complacent,” Sims said. “Keep our communities healthy by protecting yourself and others.”
He also said free walk-up COVID-19 testing returns 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center.
NET Health on Wednesday said Smith County had 28 new recovered cases and no new recoveries.
The county has had 3,981 confirmed cases with 3,020 recoveries and 62 confirmed deaths. On Wednesday, the health district reported the county had 899 confirmed active cases.
There were 145 COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals on Wednesday, up from 138 on Tuesday.
The state on Tuesday reported seven fewer cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 958. At least three times in the past two weeks, the state has reported fewer cases in the county than the previous day. Rusk county’s COVID-19 deaths increased by one to 18, according to the state.
Upshur County’s cases and coronavirus-related deaths each increased by one. The county has had 412 confirmed cases and 11 deaths, respectively, the state reported.
Longview ISD
A change on the district’s page tracking the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Longview ISD on Wednesday showed another positive case in a Longview High School student for 64 student and staff cases districtwide since the beginning of the school year.
Changes also showed recoveries in a staff member at Ned E. Williams Elementary School and another at Playing for Keeps. The dashboard showed 12 active cases in the district Wednesday.
Statewide
Texas health officials on Wednesday reported 3,776 newly confirmed cases in residents statewide along with 119 fatalities.
The new numbers brought the total number of Texas cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 777,556, with a death toll of 16,230, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 70,813 active cases of the virus, including 3,519 current hospital patients, up from 3,394 on Tuesday.