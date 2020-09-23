Public health officials on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County along with seven newly confirmed cases.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported 38 coronavirus-related deaths up from 36 on Tuesday.
The county’s new cases push the cumulative count to 2,200, while recoveries increased by two to 1,650. The county on Wednesday had 512 active cases.
Confirmed cases in Harrison County on Wednesday jumped by eight, according to County Judge Chad Sims.
Sims said the county also had two additional county residents recover from the coronavirus. The county has had 880 total cases, 804 recoveries and 35 deaths. The county had 41 active cases on Wednesday.
NET Health on Wednesday reported 22 newly confirmed cases in Smith County for a cumulative total of 3,724.
After two days of new deaths in the county, NET Health reported no change in COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday with 61 confirmed. Recoveries also remained unchanged at 2,929.
The county’s active case count was 734.
On Wednesday, there were 94 COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals, down from 102 the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported six new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 900 and one new death. The county has had 10 COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had no new confirmed cases and two fewer deaths, the state reported, with 378 cumulative cases and eight coronavirus-related deaths.
Morris County on Wednesday became exempt from Gov. Greg Abbott’s order requiring face masks to be used in public after more than 30 days with less than 20 active cases, according to County Judge Doug Reeder.
He said he requested to opt out of the order, and that his request was granted Wednesday. If active cases in the county rise above 20, then the order again applies.
In a statement, Reeder said businesses, schools, sporting events and offices may still require face coverings, and he asked residents to respect those requirements.
He also asked residents to continue to social distance and practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Now is not the time to let down our guard,” Reeder said. “The virus has not gone away. But, if we work together we can keep our numbers manageable. Above all, please respect one another.”
Morris County has had 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three virus deaths, according to the state.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD on Wednesday reported a positive test result for a sophomore at the high school.
The student was exposed to COVID-19 off campus, according to a statement from the district.