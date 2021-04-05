The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Monday reported seven newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Thursday bringing the total cases in the county to 6,039.
Confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus were 5,785 and 108, respectively, according to the district. NET Health reported in March it would begin updating numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The numbers do not include 4,886 probable cases, 4,673 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 146 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 38 new confirmed cases since Thursday and no additional deaths. The county has had 11,428 confirmed cases, 10,723 recoveries and 200 fatalities from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Friday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,418 cases and 105 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said his county had 30 new cases in the past seven days, which is an average of about four new cases per day. Sims expressed optimism at a continued low number of new cases in the county.
“Thankfully our new case numbers continue to be low and stable,” he said. “Our COVID hospitalization rate for yesterday was 2.1%, which is also very low. Please continue to be cautious and remember the family who lost a loved one in your prayers.”
He also said there are doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to be received on Wednesday. Those interested can sign up at the Marshall-Harrison County Health District website at mhchd.org .
The state reported one new case of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,188 positive cases, according to the state, and 105 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Monday had increased by one to 1,322, and the county’s total deaths from the virus rose by one to 70.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler remained near 2% with data released Monday.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 2.07% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22.
The rate dipped to 1.92% on Friday as it hit the lowest level for the region since May 21 when it was 1.89%, according to state data.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Statewide
The state health department on Monday reported just 890 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 2,794,483, an estimated 69,968 of which are active. Texas hospitals had 2,772 COVID-19 cases, according to Monday’s data.
The three new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Monday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 47,749.