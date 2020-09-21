Public health officials on Monday announced three new COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County from the weekend and two in Smith.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported three Longview residents, ages 56, 67 and 89, who had the virus had died. The health district’s confirmed death count rose by one to 36, while deaths in which the coronavirus was the probable cause rose by two.
NET Health, which does not update numbers on weekends, said Gregg County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 40 since Friday for a total of 2,171. Recoveries on Monday remained at 1,648 for 487 active cases.
In Smith County, NET Health reported the coronavirus-related deaths of two women in Tyler, ages 39 and 71. Smith County has had 60 confirmed virus deaths.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County rose by 60 during the weekend for a cumulative total of 3,687. Recoveries in county residents increased by eight to 2,930. The county has 697 active cases.
On Monday, there were 106 COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals, up from 100 on Friday.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” NET Health CEO George Roberts said.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in his county from the previous day. Cases in the county rose by five since Friday, with two new cases each on Saturday and Sunday.
The county’s recoveries rose by one Monday to 868. COVID-19 deaths remained at 35, and the county had 31 active cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday for a total of 883 and one new deaths. The county has had seven COVID-19 deaths, according to the state.
Upshur County had no new confirmed cases, the state reported, with 374 cumulative cases and nine coronavirus-related deaths.
Area school districts
Longview ISD on Monday reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in a high school student.
The district was notified about the positive test on Saturday, according to a statement from the district. The student passed routine screening before arriving last time they were on campus and wore a mask while at school.
The district notified staff and parents of students who might have been in the presence of the student, according to the statement.
Also on Monday, a spokesman for the district said so far it has had 25 lab-confirmed cases among student and 19 in staff members since the start of the school year.
Gilmer ISD reported a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a person at Gilmer High School. The district did not say in a written statement if the person is a student or staff member.
Statewide
Texas on Monday began relaxing some coronavirus restrictions, including allowing restaurants to let more people inside.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the changes last week. Bars though still remain closed indefinitely and a mask mandate is still in place following a massive summer spread that became one of the deadliest outbreaks in the U.S.
Under the new orders, restaurants and retail shops that until now have only been allowed to operate at half capacity were allowed to open up to 75% starting Monday in most of the state.
The state on Monday reported 1,742 new coronavirus cases and 24 more deaths due to COVID-19. Health officials say there have been 698,387 reported cases in Texas so far. The death toll is at 14,917.