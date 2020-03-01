Area health officials report seeing continuing flu activity, but nothing out of the ordinary.
The numbers are not “unusual,” said David Hayes, CEO of Special Health Resources of Texas in Longview. He described the flu cases being treated as typical for this time of the year.
“I have not been apprised of any extraordinary numbers, not for us,” Hayes said.
Hayes spoke after Walgreens issued its weekly flu index indicating all of Texas has high flu activity. The index also showed an area east of Longview, which includes Harrison County and Shreveport, is in the top 10 markets for flu activity as of Feb. 22.
Walgreens said it bases its index using retail prescription data for antiviral medications to treat flu across the country where the company operates stores.
The Texas Department of State Health Services also issued a report saying the statewide flu activity reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was “widespread” over a two-week period that ended Feb. 22.
Meanwhile, Longview Regional Medical Center is continuing to treat patients with flu-like symptoms, Marketing Director Libby Bryson said in a statement.
“Flu season is expected to continue for several more weeks,” she said.
Over the past six weeks, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview has seen 356 people test positive for the flu, said hospital spokesman Will Knous.
The numbers are about average at Hospitality Health ER, registered nurse Michael Herring said. He said the freestanding ER also is seeing people being treated for upper respiratory infections.
Flu cases fluctuate from week to week within Longview ISD and from campus to campus, said district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross.