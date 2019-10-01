Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry says he believes a healthy student body and staff bring positive change to a school district.
“I don’t know if I would have survived 17 years in public education if I didn’t pay attention to my own personal health,” he said. “I love when we can find things that are beneficial for (the district and staff), and I think health and wellness is just one of those areas.”
To help accomplish that health and wellness, the district started an advisory committee that gives the school board suggestions to improve health and wellness in the district.
The Spring Hill Advisory Committee is made up of about 13 parents and staff members.
Guidry said that at its last meeting, the committee started looking at ways to get students more active and promote healthier lifestyles.
One area Guidry said he wants to look at is obesity.
“We need to take more ownership over our students that are obese,” he said. “Students in K-12 experience, probably, one of their most active experiences physically, so if you’re already obese during this experience, what happens afterwards?”
Addressing the issue of student obesity starts with a phone call to parents, Guidry said. Then the district and parent can work together on healthy choices for a child.
“We’re just trying to help kids in the best way we know how,” he said. “We definitely don’t want to call anybody out, or embarrass anybody, we’re just looking for a positive path forward.”
Aside from student health, staff wellness is important to the district, too.
Guidry said the staff did a summer fitness challenge and is getting ready for another. The “Thirty for 30” staff wellness campaign will begin Monday, and employees are encouraged to exercise 30 minutes a day for 30 days.
Healthy employees means fewer absences because of sickness, Guidry said, which means teachers are spending more time in the classroom with their students.
Aside from physical health, mental health of students also is important, he said. He said that is why the district contracted a licensed counselor to spend two days a week on campuses to meet with students who are in need of counseling.
Teachers also are receiving training in staff development days about how to address mental health.
“One thing that’s really important to our board is campus culture,” Guidry said. “And one way to have a positive campus culture is health and wellness.”