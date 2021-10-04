A virtual hearing to determine if Longview ISD will be temporarily prohibited from enforcing its mask mandate is set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
The hearing will be conducted using Zoom in the courtroom of Gregg County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Vincent Dulweber.
Longview ISD implemented a requirement for people to wear masks on its campuses effective Aug. 23, when the number of COVID-19 cases in students and staff began to rise after school began. About the time the mandate was issued, the district reported 155 active cases in students and staff. As of Monday, the district reported 84 active cases.
The Texas Attorney General has filed multiple lawsuits across the state seeking to prevent schools from enforcing mask mandates because the state maintains they're violating the executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued earlier this year prohibiting local officials from issuing mask orders. The state is seeking a temporary injunction against Longview ISD until the matter can go to trial.
The lawsuit states the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 makes the governor “the leader of the state’s emergency response” and gives the governor “vast powers to meet this obligation,” including the ability to make executive orders that carry the full force of law.
The nonprofit organization Disability Rights Texas, which describes itself as a group mandated by federal law to protect the legal rights of people with disabilities, filed a brief with the court arguing against the state. It has taken similar actions in other cases.
The court also set an Oct. 18 deadline for Longview ISD to respond to the lawsuit.