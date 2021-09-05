The American Heart Association has donated 240 infant CPR Anytime kits to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
Infant CPR Anytime is for new parents, grandparents, babysitters, nannies and anyone else who wants to learn infant CPR and basic first aid but does not need a course completion card to meet a job requirement, according to the American Heart Association.
The kits contain everything needed to learn life-saving skills of infant CPR and infant choking relief in about 20 minutes at home, according to the association. Instruction is in Spanish and English. The kits are typically used in hospital labor and delivery programs, including neonatal intensive care units to teach skills to new parents.
“Our goal is to get these kits into the hands of new parents, providing a basic skill level and confidence for handling emergencies,” said Krista Sharp, American Heart Association corporate development director over East Texas.
During an emergency, if CPR is started before EMS personnel arrives, the outcome is greatly improved, the associated reported. With every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, the chances of survival decrease by 7% to 10%.
“We want to support our families and equip them with the tools they need,” said registered nurse Metosha Brantley, director of women’s and children’s services at Christus Good Shepherd. “Providing this life-saving education and resources to new parents will not only bolster their confidence but will also ensure they are prepared for an emergency.”