Local artist and business owner Jason Butler, who co-owned advertising and design firm Forbes & Butler, is set to have his work memorialized in downtown Longview following his death Friday.
According to Holly Forbes, Butler's business partner, he was riding his motorcycle Friday afternoon on FM 450 to meet with family when he was thrown from the vehicle after making a turn. The incident was described a single-vehicle crash, she said.
"He loved motorcycles," she said. "He had a new motorcycle for a few months, and he loved to ride the back roads between here and Marshall."
Forbes was contacted about the wreck Friday evening after law enforcement had been attempting to locate Butler's wife, Shelly, she said. She had to ask for the information to be repeated before she could understand what happened.
"It was just disbelief and that I hadn't maybe heard it correctly," she said. "You never expect anything like that. ... It still seems pretty unbelievable. Some of us are here at the office working, and it just seems like he should walk in the door any minute."
She described Butler as a creative genius in the field of design and an inspiration to work with. He had a big personality, a booming laugh and was passionate about doing good, creative nd unique work, she added.
Outside of his professional work, Butler specialized in screen printing and was often commissioned to do portraits and landmark prints of local iconic signage. When the city celebrated its sesquicentennial, it used a print created by Butler with some of his imagery that celebrated Longview, Forbes said.
"He just had a compassionate heart for people and art. He enjoyed that creative environment, enjoyed being around creative and curious individuals that stretched his imagination, and he was the best graphic designer that I had ever worked with or met," Forbes said.
Butler was active in the city's downtown growth, which is evident by his volunteer work with many local organizations and service on boards. He was an active member of the One Hundred Acres of Heritage (Longview Main Street) board, said board President Hank Guichelaar.
"I knew Jason well," he said. "He was a dedicated guy, and you could tell by his tenure — he was a board member since 2015."
He remembers Butler as a generous person, whether that was with his time, talents or resources. He was a creative person who could come up with an idea at the drop of a hat and approached every project with a positive attitude, Guichelaar said.
Butler also worked closely with Arts!Longview and volunteered with the Longview Symphony. He previously served on boards for the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and the Gregg County Historical Museum.
Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos said she was contacted by Butler's family over the weekend with an idea to memorialize him and his art downtown. The family suggested accepting donations to create a mural in his honor. The mural is set to be one of Butler's screen-printed pieces of art, she said.
"They just thought that in lieu of flowers, this would be a longer lasting effort to pay tribute to Jason," Cavazos said.
As a member of the One Hundred Acres of Heritage board and an active participant in ArtWalk events, she hopes to install Butler's mural within the Cultural District and near the Longview Main Street office on Tyler Street.
She added she could think of no better way to pay tribute to Butler and his contributions to local arts and the community than this.
Butler is survived by his wife, Shelly, and their two daughters, Lindsay and Morgan.
Donations for the mural can be made via credit card at artslongview.square.site or via check made payable to Arts!Longview with “Jason Butler Memorial” noted in the memo line.
Donations can be mailed to Arts!Longview, P.O. Box 3652, Longview, TX 75606.