Heart’sWay Hospice plans Love Lights at Christmas tonight at The Green
Participants line the lake with luminary lit in honor of loved ones at the Heart'sWay Hospice of Northeast Texas Love Lights at Christmas service in 2017 at Teague Park in Longview. This year's Love Lights at Christmas is planned for 5 to 7 tonight at The Green, Spur 63 and Texas 31. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Heart’sWay Hospice of Northeast Texas will sponsor its annual Love Lights at Christmas from 5 to 7 tonight at The Green, Spur 63 and Texas 31.

Love Lights are luminarias, each bearing the name of a significant person to be remembered or honored. Heart’sWay said the program is designed to cherish the memory of loved ones who have died and to honor those living who play a significant role in someone’s life.

Katy Leathers-Hidalgo, spokeswoman for the hospice, said between 800 and 1,000 luminarias are usually lit. This is the first year the event has been held at The Green, she said.