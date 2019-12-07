Heart’sWay Hospice plans Love Lights at Christmas tonight at The Green

Heart’sWay Hospice of Northeast Texas will sponsor its annual Love Lights at Christmas from 5 to 7 tonight at The Green, Spur 63 and Texas 31.
Love Lights are luminarias, each bearing the name of a significant person to be remembered or honored. Heart’sWay said the program is designed to cherish the memory of loved ones who have died and to honor those living who play a significant role in someone’s life.
Katy Leathers-Hidalgo, spokeswoman for the hospice, said between 800 and 1,000 luminarias are usually lit. This is the first year the event has been held at The Green, she said.