Heart’sWay Hospice has set its annual Love Lights at Christmas luminary ceremony 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at its Longview office, 4351 McCann Road.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event will be a drive-thru event with the luminaries lining the outside of the organization’s parking lot area.
A luminary will be lit for each person served by Heart’sWay who passed away this year. Luminaries also will be lit to memorialize or honor loved ones in the community.
All vehicles that take part in the drive-thru ceremony will receive a keepsake angel and a program listing the names of all luminaries represented.