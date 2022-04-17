Heartisans Marketplace in Longview has shifted its housing project from apartments to cottage homes.
Heartisans offers a job-readiness program for women that prepares them with "essential skills, education, and employment so they become empowered to support their families by their own means without the assistance of system and services," according to the nonprofit organization.
Heartisans' founder and CEO Julee Rachels previously said her plan was to build apartments on 2 acres of land behind the Gilmer Road campus that would house graduates of its program as they transition to the next phase of their lives.
The new plan is to utilize the land to build an eight-cottage community with a gathering area, picnic tables, fire pit, natural playground and more, Rachels said.
She said the plan was changed because of costly city of Longview requirements.
"(There was) a lot of infrastructure that we didn't want to have to do," Rachels said.
The cottages will consist of six two-bed/one-bath homes and two three-bed/one-bath homes. The two-bedroom cottages are expected to be 850 square feet, and the three-bedroom homes will be 1,000 square feet, according to Rachels. One of the dwellings will have an attachment for a communal laundry room that will appear as just another cottage, Rachels said.
Part of the project also will include a new parking lot on the north side of the Heartisans building, she added.
A site plan for the project is being developed to take to the city for approval, Rachels said. KSA Engineers has surveyed the land, and Heartisans is in discussions with a local building company for construction.
"In the next couple weeks, we're hoping we'll have the site plans ready to start accepting bids," Rachels said.
Funding for the project is solely from donations, according to Rachels. Heartisans started accepting donations for the project this past and since has raised about $300,000.
"We're in our April giving month, so people are donating for this project. ... We're really emphasizing (donating) this month," Rachels said. "This year we hope to have as many cottages up as we can. As many as we have money for, we're gonna continue to build them."
She said $750,000 is still needed this year for the project, which includes infrastructure work such as the parking lot, utilities, dirt work, tree removal and more.
Volunteers have offered assistance for the project, such as furnishing the cottages and other help, Rachels said.
"Because we've worked with women for eight years now, we've seen that pretty quickly the big thing is having a job, having education, housing and transportation," Rachels said. "It's hard to be independent and on your own when you don't have those things."
Rachel said she wants Heartisans to provide the things that are needed to women to keep them moving toward independence.
To donate or for more information, visit heartisans.org .