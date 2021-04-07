Heartisans Marketplace will celebrate the grand opening at its new location from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday.
The Longview nonprofit organization, which works to “interrupt a cycle of emotional, spiritual and economic poverty for local women,” moved from downtown Longview to 3501 Gilmer Road in 2020.
The new facility consists of 1,800 square feet in two buildings and includes its offices and a manufacturing facility where products are made for the retail store that supports Heartisans’ work. The facility also includes classrooms for the organization’s job training and mentoring programs.
Thursday’s celebration includes a ribbon cutting for the new 3,000-square-foot Gathering Courtyard.
For information, visit www.HeartisansMarketplace.com or call (903) 431-1188.