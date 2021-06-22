Hollis Hill joyfully recalls sleeping under a quilt his grandmother made when he was a child. So when Hill, of Longview, retired from his more than 40-year career, he had a unique request for Heartisans Marketplace.
He wanted to know if Heartisans volunteers could transform the ties he had worn throughout his career into a quilt.
“The best bedding I ever slept under was a quilt my grandmother made when I was a boy. That quilt lasted for years and somehow, along the way, it disappeared,” Hill wrote in a letter to Heartisans. “I think often of that quilt and think, in some ways, it helped breed my idea of turning all the ties I have worn through 40-plus years of work into a quilt.”
Hill spoke with Julee Rachels, founder of Heartisans Marketplace, in the spring of 2020. A few days later, he brought three 13-gallon trash bags full of ties to the Sewing Studio at Heartisans. Each bag weighed about 30 pounds, Sewing Studio lead Marti Stricklin recalled.
“I told him we could make his quilt, but I had no idea how long it would take. He told me he wasn’t in any hurry,” Stricklin recalled. “My favorite story about this journey is about the day Hollis walked in two weeks after he dropped off his ties. He said, ‘I haven’t heard anything about my quilt. I thought I better come and check on it.’
“I had no words. I was in shock. I finally regained my senses – there were six of us in the Sewing Studio that day. Each one of us had a pile of ties in front of us, tenderly taking each one apart. I just looked at him and held out my arms and said, ‘Hollis, we are working on it.’ ”
Many volunteers at Heartisans Marketplace spent many months delicately crafting a quilt out of Hill’s ties. Volunteers took the ties apart, pressed them, cut them into strips and sewed them back together in blocks.
“I have to admit, it was grueling to walk into the studio every day for months and see the piles of ties all over the place,” Stricklin said. “In the back of my mind, I kept hearing the passion in Hollis’ voice for the passion of his dreams.”
Stricklin estimates the team of volunteers used 568 ties while working on the project, which they called “The Quilt of Many Ties” – a nod to the Bible’s Joseph and his “coat of many colors.”
“Knowing that Heartisans was able to make this dream come true made my heart smile,” Stricklin said. “Seeing the look on his face when he picked up his quilt made every second of the past few months worth it.”