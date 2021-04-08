When Julee Rachels founded Heartisans Marketplace, she never imagined the growth it would experience in its seven years. In fact, she said she was amazed volunteers kept showing up every day.
But on Thursday, she got to revel in that growth as Heartisans held an open house at the nonprofit organization's new Gilmer Road store.
"We’ve had such support from our community," Rachels said. "We’re in our seventh year, and community support has just been phenomenal. We have around 90 to 100 volunteers that are regular. But we have groups that come in from churches to the civic groups."
Heartisans provides job training for unemployed women in the Longview community. The organization moved in November from downtown to 3501 Gilmer Road. Heartisans now has more room to sell its wide variety of products, but behind the store is where much of the growth has taken place.
The organization has a much larger room with computers for its job-training program for women, a larger meeting space, a patio with seating that was built by the Leadership Longview class and a warehouse with a kitchen and space to make products.
Rachels said Heartisans' clients can use a screen printer and letterpress as well as sew, embroider, crochet and make all types of other products.
Heartisans clients serve with their own talents, Rachels said, adding it's not uncommon for a client with certain skills to be allowed to begin teaching those skills.
"It gives that woman a place to serve with her gifts and talents," she said. "It’s like how we live our faith — we use our gifts and talents to do that, and it helps give the woman in our community a job. Always the right volunteer has come."
Heartisans is a place where someone can do what she loves and help another woman while doing so, she said.
"It’s really freeing, because I know if God wants us to do it, He’s going to bring someone to do it and He has," Rachels said. "Everything we’ve needed, that person has come."
Heartisans eventually wants to add housing on 2 acres behind its Gilmer Road facility. The housing would be for women who have completed the organization's job training program.
"We just want to give them a good place to be that year to two years and stay connected but be independent," Rachels said.
Michelle Crist, 62, completed Heartisans program this past year and is now the weekend coordinator at Graciously Broken Ministries. She still volunteers at Heartisans weekly.
She said being in the program helped her learn a lot to be able to get a job.
"When I started the program, they were still downtown; it was lovely and had a lot of charm, but it was very cramped," she said. "I know Julee and the board had a lot of ideas they wanted to do. We moved to here and finished my program here and just watched as all of this unfolded."
Crist said the expansion is an example of God putting a vision in one woman's heart and then give her what she needs to complete that vision.
"It’s really a blessing while I was in the program," she said. "It blessed me, and I just really want to turn around and give back."