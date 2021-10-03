HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is offering a seminar this month to help people coping with grief.
The grief seminar is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Thursday this month at its facility at 4351 McCann Road in Longview. The grief seminar is free and open to the public.
The seminar is designed to help people see that experiencing grief is normal and to will help people dealing with loss understand the varying stages and cyclical nature of the grieving process.
“We have all dealt with a lot in the past couple of years and everyone handles their grief differently,” the hospice said in a post on its Facebook page. “This is also a great opportunity to meet new people and have someone to talk with who has been through the same experiences.”
HeartsWay Hospice is a nonprofit with a 30-year tradition of providing hospice care in the region.
To reserve a spot in the grief seminar, call (903) 295-1680 by Monday, Oct. 4.